Cooler and a Little Wetter

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds and cooler weather will move in tonight into Friday a stronger surge of cooler air heads our way. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the 70s to lower 80s. There may be a few showers around, especially up north of the Red River. Cooler air continues pouring in for Saturday with clouds and more showers around. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s. We’ll warm back up by early next week with some continued rain chances.

