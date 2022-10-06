Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street.
A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area.
Our photographer on scene said at least two people were in handcuffs. WFPD has not confirmed any arrests at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.