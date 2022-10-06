Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street.

Law enforcement is searching a house in the area. (KAUZ)

A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area.

Our photographer on scene said at least two people were in handcuffs. WFPD has not confirmed any arrests at this time.

