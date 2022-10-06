Email City Guide
Nonprofits gather for Texoma Gives wrap-up

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After almost a month since Texoma Gives, nonprofits and organizers were finally able to come together to celebrate the outcome of this year’s event.

On Sept. 8, more than $2 million was raised through the biggest fundraising event in Texoma. It’s an event hosted by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. Wednesday was a night of celebration at the Sikes Lake Center, everything from food, to music, to sharing their stories of success.

“The real reason that Texoma Gives works is because these organizations learn from each other,” Leslie Schaffner, Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation president, said. “They connect with new donors who will hopefully become recurring donors for them, and they find new ways to engage their populations and that’s good for all nonprofits.”

If you’re wondering when the next Texoma Gives will be, it’s set for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

