Rain and cooler weather returns this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 82 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 53 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 78 with cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 55 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 82 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 60 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 83 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 62 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have scattered showers with a low of 57.

