Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Yankee fans encouraging donations to Texas Rangers for pitching to Aaron Judge

Cory Youmans caught New York Yankee Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday. (Source: ASHIN RANGANI, TMX, CNN, Ashin Rangani/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Yankee fans want to thank a rival team for helping Aaron Judge hit his way into the home run record books.

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season and Cory Youmans reportedly caught it when the ball sailed into the stands in Arlington, Texas.

Judge broke Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 regular season homers, which he set in 1961.

An online discussion has since caught on with Yankee fans encouraging donations to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to thank the team for pitching to Judge.

According to the foundation, it is dedicated to improving the lives of those within the community, focusing on children, military members and first responders.

The online post has hundreds of comments since being shared after Judge’s home run.

As for Youmans, he says he’s not sure if he’ll keep the ball, sell it, or give it to Judge.

Some baseball experts say the ball could be worth millions. The Associated Press say an owner of a sports memorabilia auction house has offered $2 million to Youmans for the item.

Judge says he would like to have the ball, but Youmans has the right to do whatever he chooses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The schools involved are expected to be named later this week.
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Shane Diaz.
Bond reduced for suspect in 2020 murder
Rain chances are in the forecast
21-year-old Curtis Colkey.
Man arrested after September shooting on Glenwood Avenue

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits
Singer Jody Miller died Thursday at age 80. (Source: Gray News)
‘Queen of the House’ singer Jody Miller dies at age 80
"Arthur" is set to return as a podcast on Oct. 20, PBS KIDS announced.
‘Arthur’ set to make a return as a podcast
This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact