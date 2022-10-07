Construction to reduce Southwest Pkwy lanes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lanes within the construction zone on Southwest Parkway at Taft Blvd will be reduced starting on Monday, Oct. 10.

A single lane will be open in both directions - traffic will be moved to the outside lanes so crews can remove the center median, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

“Westbound motorists will be tapered down to one lane from Stone Lake Dr. to Taft St.,” TxDOT officials said in a news release. “Eastbound drivers will be reduced to one lane from Shepherds Glen to Stone Lake Dr.”

TxDOT officials said long delays are expected during the morning, lunch, school release and 5 p.m. rushes. Residents are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Drivers are also reminded to not block the intersection in front of Wichita Falls Fire Department Station 8, located at Southwest Parkway on the east side of Holliday Creek.

Once the pavement removal is finished, Southwest Parkway will return to having two lanes open in each direction. TxDOT officials said this phase of construction is expected to take 7-10 days to complete, not including weather delays.

