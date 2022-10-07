Email City Guide
Paving work to continue at U.S. 82 expansion project

TxDOT officials expect the impact to traffic to be minor.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for a paving crew to lay hotmix next week at the U.S. 82 expansion project between Nocona and Ringgold.

Crews will start work on Monday, Oct. 10 with the new eastbound lanes between FM 1816 and Nocona. Then, the crew will work on the new westbound lanes from Belknap to Crenshaw Road.

TxDOT officials said the paving work will be done in the right of way, and the impact to traffic will be minor. Both lanes of travel will remain open, though drivers should remain alert to large pavement delivery semi trucks going in and out of the existing main lanes of traffic.

Weather permitting, the contractor is reportedly expecting to start beam hanging toward the end of the week, which will also require long-haul trucks in the construction zone.

