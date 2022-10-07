Email City Guide
Rain chances improve Saturday & Sunday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday night, we will have a low of 54 with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 71 with cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers. Saturday night, we will have a low of 53 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 81 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Sunday night, we will have a low of 60 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 85 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 83 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 66 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have scattered showers with a low of 56. Thursday, we will have a high of 76 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear skies.

