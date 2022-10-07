S.A.F.B.: Expect demolition testing throughout Friday

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base has announced residents and those in the vicinity of the base may hear Explosion coming from the base or the area of the airport, though there is no need for alarm.

Base Public Affairs Officer Lauren E. Niemi, 2nd Lt, USAF said, in a release to local media, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) School would do demolition testing throughout the day.

“These are controlled actions as a means of student testing and qualification,” 2nd Lt Niemi stated.

Testing is scheduled to conclude no later than 4 p.m.

For any questions regarding these activities, please call the Sheppard Public Affairs office at 940 676 2732.

