Support group started for youth in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A support group has been started for the youth of the community who are struggling with addiction and facing a hard time in life.

Matt Davila, founder and director of Brighter Days Support Group, said he was planning on starting this group in January of 2023, but decided to start it this month. He did it in honor of Alize Martinez and Kaysen Villarreal, who both passed away due to fentanyl overdose.

Davila said the purpose of this group is for kids to have a safe space with people who understand them and to be able to turn to a mentor, instead of drugs or any other harmful substance.

“It’s kids that are getting involved,” Davila said. “They’re finding this from their, at times, older siblings, older friends and they are presenting it to them. That is the reason why we came and we said you know, we are going to start reaching out to even kids that are 10 years old.”

This will be happening every Tuesday at the Fellowship Hall at 1914 Buchanan. There will be food, mentors and music is playing at 6 p.m. Then, a 12-step program will be taught at 6:30 pm.

To end the event, there will be a special speaker to talk about their experience from law enforcement to parents who have lost a child.

