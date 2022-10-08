BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 7
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week seven of the high school football season!
5A DII
Abilene Cooper 21 @ Rider 51
4A DI
WFHS 42 @ Mineral Wells 18
Burkburnett 21 @ Decatur 55
4A DII
Hirschi 24 @ Graham 14 - SUSPENDED
3A DI
Jim Ned 48 @ Bowie 18
Breckenridge 42 @ Iowa Park 0
Vernon 42 @ Clyde 28
3A DII
Valley View 0 @ Holliday 55
City View 37 @ Henrietta 7
Eastland 6 @ Jacksboro 46
2A DI
Olney 15 @ Cisco 34
Nocona 25 @ Whitewright 18
2A DII
Quanah 14 @ Memphis 26
Archer City 54 @ Electra 6
Petrolia 18 @ Windthorst 30
Munday 6 @ Haskell 58
1A DI
Moran 16 @ Vernon Northside 64
Bynum 8 @ Saint Jo 53
1A DII
Benjamin - 66, Paducah - 19
Bryson 48 @ Lingleville 46
Woodson 0 @ Rule 50
Harrold 0 @ Crowell 61
Knox City 65 @ Forestburg 0
Newcastle 64 @ Bluff Dale 16
