Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 7

BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 7
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 7(KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week seven of the high school football season!

5A DII

Abilene Cooper 21 @ Rider 51

4A DI

WFHS 42 @ Mineral Wells 18

Burkburnett 21 @ Decatur 55

4A DII

Hirschi 24 @ Graham 14 - SUSPENDED

3A DI

Jim Ned 48 @ Bowie 18

Breckenridge 42 @ Iowa Park 0

Vernon 42 @ Clyde 28

3A DII

Valley View 0 @ Holliday 55

City View 37 @ Henrietta 7

Eastland 6 @ Jacksboro 46

2A DI

Olney 15 @ Cisco 34

Nocona 25 @ Whitewright 18

2A DII

Quanah 14 @ Memphis 26

Archer City 54 @ Electra 6

Petrolia 18 @ Windthorst 30

Munday 6 @ Haskell 58

1A DI

Moran 16 @ Vernon Northside 64

Bynum 8 @ Saint Jo 53

1A DII

Benjamin - 66, Paducah - 19

Bryson 48 @ Lingleville 46

Woodson 0 @ Rule 50

Harrold 0 @ Crowell 61

Knox City 65 @ Forestburg 0

Newcastle 64 @ Bluff Dale 16

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The schools involved are expected to be named later this week.
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
Law enforcement is searching a house in the area.
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
District officials said no staff members will lose their job as a result of these closures.
Wichita Falls ISD to close two elementary schools, repurpose another
Tickets are $5 apiece.
Cinemark invites horror fans to Halloween movie marathon
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E

Latest News

Windthorst defeated Archer City Tuesday night.
High school volleyball - Oct. 4, 2022
Liz Kimbell is WFISD's first female football coach.
On the Sidelines: Coach Kimbell
Check out the scores and highlights from week six of high school football.
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 6
Petrolia fell to Archer City at home in volleyball.
High school volleyball - Sept. 27, 2022