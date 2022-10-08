BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 7

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week seven of the high school football season!

5A DII

Abilene Cooper 21 @ Rider 51

4A DI

WFHS 42 @ Mineral Wells 18

Burkburnett 21 @ Decatur 55

4A DII

Hirschi 24 @ Graham 14 - SUSPENDED

3A DI

Jim Ned 48 @ Bowie 18

Breckenridge 42 @ Iowa Park 0

Vernon 42 @ Clyde 28

3A DII

Valley View 0 @ Holliday 55

City View 37 @ Henrietta 7

Eastland 6 @ Jacksboro 46

2A DI

Olney 15 @ Cisco 34

Nocona 25 @ Whitewright 18

2A DII

Quanah 14 @ Memphis 26

Archer City 54 @ Electra 6

Petrolia 18 @ Windthorst 30

Munday 6 @ Haskell 58

1A DI

Moran 16 @ Vernon Northside 64

Bynum 8 @ Saint Jo 53

1A DII

Benjamin - 66, Paducah - 19

Bryson 48 @ Lingleville 46

Woodson 0 @ Rule 50

Harrold 0 @ Crowell 61

Knox City 65 @ Forestburg 0

Newcastle 64 @ Bluff Dale 16

