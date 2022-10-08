Email City Guide
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play.

When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start according to our crew at the game. There were late hits and flags being thrown from both sides throughout the game.

WFISD athletic director Scot Hafley issued the following statement about the incident.

“Due to the number of players that were determined to be ejected from the Graham vs Hirschi game, the suspended game can’t be resumed. The District 3-4A District Executive Committee will have to meet to determine the official winner of the game. The suspended players will be benched for a minimum of one-half of the next contest.”

