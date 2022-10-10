Alzheimer’s Association to host educational programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Alzheimer’s Association in Wichita Falls is set to host three educational programs over the next few months.

The sessions are open to the public and association officials said they will help educate Wichita Falls about Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia and share some of the many resources we offer to those living with the disease and their caregivers.

The sessions are as follows:

All three events will happen at Royal Estates of Wichita Falls. You can register online by clicking the links above.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2022 Facts and Figures Special Report, “over 50 percent of all Americans say mild cognitive impairment sounds like ‘normal aging.”

“Mild cognitive impairment is often confused with ‘normal aging,’ but is not part of the typical aging process,” Maria Carrillo, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Alzheimer’s Association, said. “Distinguishing between cognitive issues resulting from normal aging, those associated with MCI and those related to MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease is critical in helping individuals, their families and physicians prepare for future treatment and care.”

