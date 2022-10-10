Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now.

Two months ago, organizers in district two planned a clean-up for Aug. 20. However, residents were not informed thoroughly of what they needed to do, leading them to put their trash on the curb while believing that the city would pick it up, but that was never the case.

“There’s rats, snakes you name it living in those piles,” Hoagie Jackson, resident on the east side of Wichita Falls, said. “It is an overall health issue, not just an eyesore or trash everywhere, but a general health issue.”

Residents on the east side of Wichita Falls are frustrated and confused after an initiative began to clean up the east side with the help of the city.

“Basically, they needed volunteers to come and help them get it from their curb either to the transfer station or to the roll offs that were set,” Teresa Rose, deputy director of public works for Wichita Falls, said.

Organizers in the eastside community put the clean up together and notified the city. Even though they were notified late, they brought four roll-off dumpsters to different locations. It was then up to the organizers and the city to let the residents know what needed to be done.

“What had happened is there was some miscommunication,” Rose said. “People thought that they could bring all of their debris and waste to their curb, and we would come around on the curb to do that. We don’t offer that service other than pay for customers as part of the clean-up program.”

“I think it could have been coordinated a whole lot better,” Jackson said. “Get with the residents a little better than what they did, drop flyers off. They mail a notice for your water bill, attach it to your water bill. Everybody gets a notice saying we are going to have a dumpster at such and such, if you have trash put it in there and when it is full, we will remove it.”

While Jackson said he appreciates the effort for the clean-up initiative, he wants to see more care, involvement and communication moving forward.

“This side of town is kind of almost forgotten when it comes down to any public services,” Jackson said. “I see a streetsweeper once every seven months and it is not right. We deserve to have the same treatment on this side of town as they do in the Country Club. I know we don’t pay as much on taxes, but we are paying for a service.”

The city did what they could during the clean-up initiative, but they have told residents to stop pilling trash on the curbs because they will no longer pick it up.

Unless organizers put together another clean-up day, that trash will remain there until the residents take it to the transfer station/landfill. It is free to every resident with an active utility trash account with the city of Wichita Falls.

