Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls mother is remembering her son who she lost to fentanyl at the beginning of summer. Antoinette Bray spoke about the horrible phone call she received that changed her life.

Bray remembers her son Isaia Turner, the oldest of her three boys, as someone who put himself last. Turner was an athlete who was six hours shy of what he needed to graduate college.

Bray said her son suffered from anxiety and needed three pills before his next appointment with his doctor. She said Turner then unknowingly took pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Bray has a plea for anyone who knows that someone they love is taking drugs.

“Don’t think you’re getting into people’s business and parents are the ones that get offended, when you get offended about a person coming to you, back up and look at what’s happening around you,” Bray said. “Don’t look at it as a person just trying to put you down or trying to make your son or daughter look bad, to look at it as someone who is trying to save a life because they care about you.”

Turner was found unresponsive by his girlfriend early this past summer. Bray said he passed away at his apartment before paramedics arrived.

On Tuesday, News Channel 6 will be speaking with a doctor about signs to look out for if you feel your child is abusing drugs.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.