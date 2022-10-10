Rain Chances this Evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will be a period of rain and thunder pushing through this evening, but most should be gone later tonight. Temperatures will be mild, and it will be a bit breezy Tuesday and Wednesday as a cool front pushes though. Temperatures will cool off a little by Thursday but go back up Friday and Saturday. Another front arrives on Saturday with some rain chances.

