Search continues for toddler missing for more than 5 days

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By Shea Schrader and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia are still searching for a toddler who has been missing for more than five days.

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday and was reported missing about three hours later.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said in a news conference Monday afternoon that police were at the home again to make sure nothing was missed.

WTOC reports that it appears officials have drained the pool in the backyard of the family’s home. Police said last week that they got a warrant specifically to search the pool.

Police have not said if anything was found in the pool.

Hadley said investigators are looking at all possibilities, including that a crime was committed.

“We don’t have anything confirmed, so we can’t say anything absolutely, but it is fair to say that our efforts and the cooperation with the FBI, they’re providing an abundance of resources to us, that we are looking at the criminal investigation aspect of it as well,” Hadley said.

Diana McCarta lives up the road from Quinton’s family. She said she was supposed to babysit Quinton the morning he was reported missing, as she has nearly every other day for the last 10 months.

McCarta said she received a text that morning saying that she wouldn’t need to watch Quinton that day. Hours later, he was reported missing.

Quinton was last seen wearing a blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

If you have any information, call the Chatham County police tip line at (912)-667-3134, or call 911 if you see Quinton.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

