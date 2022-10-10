Email City Guide
Storm chances increase Monday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 79 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 40% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 85 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 52. Thursday, we will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 52 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 85 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 63 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 90 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 52 with partly cloudy skies.

