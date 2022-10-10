Email City Guide
Wichita Falls woman awarded Yellow Rose of Texas

This state award is given only through the office of the governor.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday’s good news celebrates a high honor awarded to a Wichita Falls woman who goes above and beyond to give back to the community.

Debbie Dipprey was given the Yellow Rose of Texas award on Monday. This state award is given only through the office of the governor, and it recognizes women for their contributions to their communities.

Dipprey is the Wichita Falls ISD executive director of school administration, and members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 surprised her with the news. They said she gives her all to the community, school and students every single day.

“Just amazed, knowing how dedicated that group of veterans are to our community, to be recognized by them is just beyond amazing for me,” Dipprey said. “It’s always nice to be recognized, but by an organization who has done so much for country and community, it’s just an honor I never anticipated.”

Mayor Stephen Santellana also proclaimed Oct. 10 as “Debbie Dipprey Day” in Wichita Falls.

Dipprey said education makes a difference in the lives of our children, community and country, and she’s grateful to be part of the process.

