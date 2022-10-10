Zachary Wood murder suspect bonds out of jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the four suspects accused of Zachary Wood’s murder bonded out of jail Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Bell is the first of the suspects to be released on bond. 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight lowered his bond from $1 million to $200,000 in July of 2022, according to court documents.

Bell’s bond conditions require him to remain in Wichita County at specific addresses, be on a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and to wear a GPS monitor at all times, while also not having any contact with codefendants nor witnesses related to this case.

McKnight also lowered 21-year-old Ashley Esselborn’s bond from $1 million to $100,000 a short time before Bell’s bond was lowered.

Esselborn, Bell, Payton Collier and Ronnie Lang were all arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Wood in May of 2022.

Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn. (Wichita County Jail)

Lang pled guilty in September of 2022, a short time after he had requested a lower bond, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown St. with Collier and two other roommates at the time of his death. Wood’s body was found on May 21 at around noon, when police responded to a check welfare call and found a “ransacked” house with “evidence of a massive bloodletting event that occurred, in multiple rooms,” according to an affidavit.

Esselborn and Collier remain jailed in Wichita County as of Friday. Collier’s bond remains at $1 million.

