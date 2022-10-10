Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Zachary Wood murder suspect bonds out of jail

William Bell.
William Bell.(Wichita County LEC)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the four suspects accused of Zachary Wood’s murder bonded out of jail Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

READ: Family, friends remember Zachary Wood

Bell is the first of the suspects to be released on bond. 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight lowered his bond from $1 million to $200,000 in July of 2022, according to court documents.

Bell’s bond conditions require him to remain in Wichita County at specific addresses, be on a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and to wear a GPS monitor at all times, while also not having any contact with codefendants nor witnesses related to this case.

McKnight also lowered 21-year-old Ashley Esselborn’s bond from $1 million to $100,000 a short time before Bell’s bond was lowered.

Esselborn, Bell, Payton Collier and Ronnie Lang were all arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Wood in May of 2022.

Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.(Wichita County Jail)

Lang pled guilty in September of 2022, a short time after he had requested a lower bond, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown St. with Collier and two other roommates at the time of his death. Wood’s body was found on May 21 at around noon, when police responded to a check welfare call and found a “ransacked” house with “evidence of a massive bloodletting event that occurred, in multiple rooms,” according to an affidavit.

Esselborn and Collier remain jailed in Wichita County as of Friday. Collier’s bond remains at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Law enforcement is searching a house in the area.
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
District officials said no staff members will lose their job as a result of these closures.
Wichita Falls ISD to close two elementary schools, repurpose another
TxDOT officials said long traffic delays are expected.
Construction to reduce Southwest Pkwy lanes

Latest News

KAUZ Weather
Storm chances increase Monday afternoon
weather
Storm chances increase Monday afternoon
The game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
Rain chances improve Saturday & Sunday