Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

GIVEAWAY: Enter to win Herb Easley Falls Jam 2022 tickets

News Channel 6 is giving away five pairs of tickets (10 total) to the event.
News Channel 6 is giving away five pairs of tickets (10 total) to the event.(Wichita Falls MPEC)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Falls Jam, presented by Herb Easley Motors, is happening Saturday, Oct. 22 at the MPEC.

News Channel 6 is giving away five pairs of tickets (10 total) to the event.

To qualify: Like our post on Facebook, tag a friend in the post, and share the post.

We will draw the winners on Thursday, Oct. 20. We will notify you of your win via Facebook Messenger and make arrangements for you to pick up your tickets.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
William Bell.
Zachary Wood murder suspect bonds out of jail
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

For their Texoma Gives campaign, Crime Stoppers hosted an online Armadillo Derby.
Wichita Falls Mayor wins Crime Stoppers’ 1st Armadillo Derby
Many Hirschi parents spoke out at a Monday night booster club meeting.
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
Wichita Falls woman awarded Yellow Rose of Texas
Wichita Falls woman awarded Yellow Rose of Texas
Parents speak out on Hirschi-Graham football game
Parents speak out on Hirschi-Graham football game