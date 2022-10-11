Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
William Bell.
Zachary Wood murder suspect bonds out of jail
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out

Latest News

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
Tulsi Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from...
Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she’s leaving Democratic Party
The Uvalde schools leaders announced his retirement after new details are released about the...
Uvalde superintendent retires
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington....
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis