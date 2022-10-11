Email City Guide
Rain chances taper off after Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 84 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50. Thursday, we will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 50 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 86 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 63 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 63 with thunderstorms. Sunday, we will have a high of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 55 with partly cloudy skies.

