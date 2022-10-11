Email City Guide
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision. (Source: WTVM)
By Ashlee Williams and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed in a fiery crash Friday night.

According to police, Byron and Katrina Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game with their 10-year-old daughter, Kamryn, when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision.

Their vehicle erupted in flames.

All three family members died in the crash, leaving behind 15-year-old Braylon, who rode the bus home with his teammates. Katrina Jakes also leaves behind an older son, Brian.

“It’s hard to bury a child, but I just can’t fathom and imagine having to bury the whole family... practically the whole family,” Braylon’s grandmother Jacqueline Jakes said in tears.

Jacqueline Jakes said Braylon is trying to stay busy during this tragic time.

“Braylon is hanging in there right now. He’s doing fine,” she explained, adding that she feels that she has to be strong for her grandson.

Braylon’s grandmother said his football team has been there for him to lift his spirit.

