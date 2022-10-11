Wichita Falls Mayor wins Crime Stoppers’ 1st Armadillo Derby

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been more than a month since the 2022 Texoma Gives and Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers awarded their winner for the first Armadillo Derby on Tuesday.

For their Texoma Gives campaign, Crime Stoppers hosted an online Armadillo Derby. Four armadillos represented four public figures in our community, including the sheriff, police chief, fire chief and mayor. They all pushed for donations to get them ahead in the race.

At the end of the night, Mayor Stephen Santellana was victorious. He was presented with a trophy at the Crime Stoppers monthly board meeting.

“A lot of people don’t realize we have all these wonderful officers out there and great staff, but it also takes the citizens that help us solve a lot of these crimes by giving us tips and information,” Santellana said. “This money goes toward that and paying for those tips.”

Santellana was not in the lead for most of the day, but as the clock winded down he grabbed every friend he could and told them to donate. Well done, and congratulations to the mayor and Crime Stoppers. Their campaign raised $12,000.

