Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

2nd suspect charged in high school football ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney; listed numbers for him weren’t working Wednesday.

Police said earlier they were seeking a 16-year-old.

Authorities said five people opened fire on teens walking away from an athletic field, killing Nicholas Elizalde and sending three others to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Hirschi parents spoke out at a Monday night booster club meeting.
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: Hirschi awarded win in suspended game against Graham
The game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael...
Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor

Latest News

The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power
FILE - Authorities seize the boat used in cheating scandal during Lake Erie fishing tournament....
Prosecutor: Fisherman caught cheating at tournament charged
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on...
Target, Best Buy will close once again on Thanksgiving