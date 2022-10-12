Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Backdoor Theatre to present thriller play, “Wait Until Dark”

By Jacelyn Lassiter and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Halloween season is in full swing and Backdoor Theatre is adding to the chills and thrills with their newest play, “Wait Until Dark.”

The News Channel 6 team was joined by Rowan Hardman and Scott Felion with the Backdoor Theatre, who gave us a small look into the world of Susan Hendrix, a blind woman fighting for survival in her own apartment against two dangerous con men.

Performances are on Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $21.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Hirschi parents spoke out at a Monday night booster club meeting.
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
The game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
They are very close to getting both new high schools closed in with a lot of the steel...
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
William Bell.
Zachary Wood murder suspect bonds out of jail

Latest News

Backdoor Theatre to present thriller play, "Wait Until Dark"
Backdoor Theatre to present thriller play, "Wait Until Dark"
Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: 11 students face suspension following Hirschi/Graham game
The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael...
Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor
Rain chances return this weekend