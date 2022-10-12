Backdoor Theatre to present thriller play, “Wait Until Dark”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Halloween season is in full swing and Backdoor Theatre is adding to the chills and thrills with their newest play, “Wait Until Dark.”

The News Channel 6 team was joined by Rowan Hardman and Scott Felion with the Backdoor Theatre, who gave us a small look into the world of Susan Hendrix, a blind woman fighting for survival in her own apartment against two dangerous con men.

Performances are on Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $21.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.