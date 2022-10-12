Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds

A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.(AP/Mike Stewart, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent report found one of the more popular fast-food restaurants in the U.S. lagging behind others regarding drive-thru service times.

The 2022 QSR Drive-Thru Report shared findings this month that Chick-fil-A drive-thru times were behind other popular fast-food brands such as McDonald’s, Dunkin’ and Taco Bell.

A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.(QSR Magazine)

But the reason for the higher wait times was because of the restaurant’s popularity. QSR said it found that Chick-fil-A drive-thru customers were waiting longer simply because the restaurants were busier than its competition.

Chick-fil-A led all fast-food chains in the report with an average of more than five cars in its drive-thru, followed by McDonald’s with three and Wendy’s with a little more than two cars.

And according to the numbers, customers don’t seem to mind the wait, as chicken lovers gave a 93% approval rating for “speed of service” satisfaction, which only trailed Arby’s 96% rating.

Overall, the report shared that it included 1,537 completed shops from June until the end of July from 10 major fast-food brands in the U.S. for its findings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
Many Hirschi parents spoke out at a Monday night booster club meeting.
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
William Bell.
Zachary Wood murder suspect bonds out of jail
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out

Latest News

James Douglas Drayton is currently charged in connection to five murders in Spartanburg County,...
Sheriff: Suspect in 5 S.C. murders caught after armed robbery
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
FILE - According to the listings, TikTok plans to provide warehousing, delivery and item return...
TikTok going big on U.S. e-commerce? Job listings offer clues
President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output