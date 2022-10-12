Fat Bear Week crowns its 2022 winner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A winner has been crowned in this year’s Fat Bear Week contest in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve.
The 2022 champion is a bear known by the number 747, marking his second victory in three years.
The contest is a weeklong celebration of bears gorging themselves on salmon at the preserve in preparation for winter hibernation.
Fans cast their vote for their favorite bear. Based on initial results, there were more than 900,000 votes.
Bear No. 747 defeated bear No. 901 in the finals.
Bear 747, who weighs up to 1,400 pounds, is the biggest bear known to catch salmon at Brooks River.
