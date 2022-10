WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday night.

Electra - 0 (15, 18, 18), Harrold - 3 (25, 25, 25)

City View - 3 (21, 25, 28, 27, 15), Iowa Park - 2 (25, 21, 26, 29, 12)

