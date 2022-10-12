Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Vernon

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after officers responded to a possible shooting in Vernon.

According to the Vernon Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they discovered Andre Ray Sandoval, 27, of Vernon lying facedown in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds to the back.

They attempted to save Sandoval, but he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

During the incident, officers arrested one suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson of Vernon.

Bradford has been charged and is currently being held at the Wilbarger County Jail.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Vernon Police Department and The Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Hirschi parents spoke out at a Monday night booster club meeting.
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player
The game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael...
Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor

Latest News

A man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after officers responded to a possible shooting in...
Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Vernon
Nocona Nights to kick off 2nd Annual Art of the Song Festival
Backdoor Theatre to present thriller play, "Wait Until Dark"
Backdoor Theatre to present thriller play, "Wait Until Dark"
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wichita County were facing a bit of a dilemma, after a thief...
Supporters help BBBS of Wichita County get back on the road after theft