Nocona Nights to kick off 2nd Annual Art of the Song Festival

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Nocona Nights has teamed up with the Chisholm Trail Art Association and the Nocona Chamber of Commerce to kick off their 2nd Annual Art of the Song Festival this Friday, with live music, art, and more.

The event will feature musical performers Michael Hearne, SXSW, Shake Russell, and Jimmy Stadler.

Wednesday, the News Channel 6 team was joined by Michelle Fenoglio Toerch who gave us a more detailed look at the art and music behind this great festival.

The Art of the Song Festival runs Oct. 14-16 at the Justin Building located in historic downtown Nocona, with an afternoon music event, art, and awards on Saturday and a pancake breakfast with an all-community gospel singing event on Sunday.

For more information, click here.

