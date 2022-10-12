Email City Guide
Rain chances return this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 85 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50. Thursday, we will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 50 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 60 with thunderstorms.

Sunday, we will have a high of 68 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 54 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 67 with cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 47 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 66 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 43 with mostly clear skies.

