Supporters help BBBS of Wichita County get back on the road after theft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wichita County were facing a bit of a dilemma after a thief stole the catalytic converter from their van.

However, thanks to 15 wonderful supporters they were able to get the necessary repairs to get the van back on the road!

According to the repair shop, theft of catalytic converters is on the rise, especially in trucks and vans because they are easy to crawl under.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wichita County said their repairs were paid in full by supporters, which included a generous bunch from the Wichita Falls SW Rotary Club.

So, a special thanks to Brandon, Linda, Kevin, Lauren, Amanda, Genevieve, Michelle, Jorin, Rebecca, Bruce, Sue, Mike, Tim, Erica and Ronda for helping the good guys win for once!

