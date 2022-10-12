UPDATE: 11 students face suspension following Hirschi/Graham game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Association of Sports Officials has recommended 11 players for suspension after a fight forced officials to end the Graham versus Hirschi game early on Friday.

The fight broke out in the last 23 seconds of the third quarter, with Hirschi leading 24-14.

After the sideline clearing fight, 14 Hirschi players and 12 Graham players were ejected from the game.

Originally all 26 of those students were being considered for suspension, before TASO changed it to 11, 6 from Graham and 5 from Hirschi.

However, the final decision will come from the District 3-4A Executive Committee, which meets at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, after they accept reports and action plans from both schools.

We expect an update from WFISD’s Athletic Director Scot Hafley once a decision has been reached.

