Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

UPDATE: 11 students face suspension following Hirschi/Graham game

Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
By Mandy Cunningham and Robyn Hearn
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Association of Sports Officials has recommended 11 players for suspension after a fight forced officials to end the Graham versus Hirschi game early on Friday.

The fight broke out in the last 23 seconds of the third quarter, with Hirschi leading 24-14.

After the sideline clearing fight, 14 Hirschi players and 12 Graham players were ejected from the game.

Originally all 26 of those students were being considered for suspension, before TASO changed it to 11, 6 from Graham and 5 from Hirschi.

However, the final decision will come from the District 3-4A Executive Committee, which meets at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, after they accept reports and action plans from both schools.

We expect an update from WFISD’s Athletic Director Scot Hafley once a decision has been reached.

READ: Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Hirschi parents spoke out at a Monday night booster club meeting.
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
The game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
They are very close to getting both new high schools closed in with a lot of the steel...
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
William Bell.
Zachary Wood murder suspect bonds out of jail

Latest News

Backdoor Theatre to present thriller play, "Wait Until Dark"
Backdoor Theatre to present thriller play, "Wait Until Dark"
The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael...
Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor
The News Channel 6 team was joined by Rowan Hardman and Scott Felion with the Backdoor Theatre,...
Backdoor Theatre to present thriller play, “Wait Until Dark”
Rain chances return this weekend