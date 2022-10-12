Wichita County approves $4.5 million to expand water lines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $4.5 million of Wichita County’s ARPA funds are being allocated to the Wichita Valley Water Supply Corporation for a major project.

They are going to expand water lines to areas around the county. It’s not that they don’t have access to water already, but in areas of Iowa Park and Burkburnett, many properties don’t have large distribution lines.

Because of this, they are not allowed to expand and build on these properties. This project will have distribution lines carrying water from U.S. 287 to north of FM 369, practically halfway between Burkburnett and Iowa Park.

“Allowing us to supply more of those areas out there that are underserved with water, which is a large portion,” Jeff Watts, Wichita County Commissioner of Precinct 1, said. “They may have water, but they are unable to expand or sell off additional places for homes to be built because there is no water infrastructure.”

This is a project they have wanted to do for a while but haven’t been able to because of budget constraints. Instead of raising water bills by a fortune, they held off until they received ARPA funds.

The project is still in the early stages. The hope is to begin construction at the beginning of 2023 and have it finished by the end of 2023.

