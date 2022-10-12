Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way.

Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools

Both Memorial and Legacy look to be on the same track. They are very close to getting both new high schools closed in with a lot of the steel structure and concrete walls already up.

WFISD officials are hoping to have it all done before winter so they can work on the inside of the buildings when the weather turns cold. But like many other projects, they are dealing with the challenge of material shortages, so they have to manage their way around the delays.

“It is a constant struggle with materials,” David Potter, an architect, said. “We have been very fortunate that we have been able to order stuff early on in the project so that we can have things here in most cases. We are struggling with not knowing when things will get delivered, but right now we still feel we are on schedule with the materials at this point.”

He said typically his projects are on a 14-month schedule, so it helps that they started with a two-year schedule to get this done because it allows them to have some room for delays.

The two new high schools will replace the three high schools that are currently in use within the WFISD. Legacy will be out near Castaway Cove off of Henry S. Grace Freeway, while Memorial will be off of Kell and 369.

