Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dispute between neighbors landed a Wichita Falls man in jail.
The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael Perkins, 61, got into an argument with a neighbor over damages sustained to his vehicle in an accident.
Officials with WFPD said, Perkins allegedly fired a handgun during the argument, and is now being charged with making terroristic threats and discharging a firearm in a municipality.
He currently remains in the Wichita County jail, no bond has been set.
