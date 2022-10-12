Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dispute between neighbors landed a Wichita Falls man in jail.

The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael Perkins, 61, got into an argument with a neighbor over damages sustained to his vehicle in an accident.

Officials with WFPD said, Perkins allegedly fired a handgun during the argument, and is now being charged with making terroristic threats and discharging a firearm in a municipality.

He currently remains in the Wichita County jail, no bond has been set.

