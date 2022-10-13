Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Authorities seize more than 300K pills, 20 lbs. of powder fentanyl

New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in...
New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in city's history.(NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York investigators said they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history.

Officials announced Wednesday they seized more than 300,000 pills and more than 20 pounds of powder.

Together, the drugs have a street value of more than $9 million.

Police said two people have been charged.

Last week, authorities seized 15,000 pills as part of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking operation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player
A man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after officers responded to a possible shooting in...
Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Vernon
The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael...
Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor
Many Hirschi parents spoke out at a Monday night booster club meeting.
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
Vernon shooting leaves one dead
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz avoided the death sentence in a Florida courtroom...
Parkland school shooter escapes death sentence
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
ransomware attacks
Ransomware attacks against schools on the rise
Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft...
1880s Levi’s found in mine shaft sell for $87,000