BBBS gets generous donation after catalytic converter is stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After one recent scare, Big Brothers Big Sisters received an out pour of love. The non-profit organization realized that someone stole their catalytic converter which caused them a lot of issues and more expenses.

Jean Hall, Marketing and Developing Manager said their van also known as the Purple Beast helps to transport kids.

“It was just a matter of shock and disbelief and we just processed okay this just happened but we had a lot of faith in Wichita Falls and we said we know that there are going to be more people in Wichita Falls who want to help us than people who want to steal from us,” said Hall.

Big Brothers Big Sisters received a large donation from The Wichita Falls Southwest Rotary Club. President Steve Haviland said the donation was not calculated in their yearly budget but they knew they wanted to help in a big way.

“Rotary cares. We wanted to inform, to let them know that they weren’t alone. A lot of these non-profit organizations operate in our community feel very much that they operate in a silo,” said Haviland.

Haviland said Big Brothers Big Sisters focuses on supporting education, children and mothers, something that their organizations believes in.

Although they were able to replace the catalytic converter, Big Brothers Big Sisters still need $3,000 to fix all the repairs for the Purple Beast. If you would like to donate, click here.

