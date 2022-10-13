Email City Guide
District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham

Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The District 3-4A Executive Committee has officially overturned their previous Wednesday ruling, which awarded Hirschi High School the win over Graham in a controversial suspended game on Oct. 7.

According to WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley, the decision was made following an investigation into accusations the Hirschi team played an ineligible player at Friday’s game.

The game was suspended in the third quarter Friday after a fight broke out between players. Eleven of those players are now facing suspension for their actions on the field.

READ: UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player

The district committee originally awarded Hirschi with the win Wednesday, before allegations arose about the ineligible player.

Below is a full statement from WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley.

