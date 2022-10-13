Fowler Elementary gives back for Custodian Appreciation Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The faculty at Fowler Elementary went out of their way to show their appreciation to some very hard-working members of their staff, for Custodian Appreciation Day.

Grateful teachers and staff recognized their amazing custodians with tons of tasty treats, posters and cards.

“Mr. Freddy works hard every day,” said Fowler teacher Susan Robertson. “Then, the wonderful evening crew comes in and gets everything ready for the next day.”

The hard-working custodians give their all each day to keep the school clean for students and staff, fully deserving of every treat and thank you they received.

