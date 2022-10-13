Museum of North Texas History shines a light on legend Eddie Hill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History shined a spotlight on legend Eddie Hill on Wednesday, recognizing all of his achievements in the racing world.

Hill is still the only racer to have been the yearly championship winner and fastest, quickest, drag racer on both land and water, from 1940 to 2020, earning several trophies.

“We’ve just enjoyed our racing all the time. We were never really looking for fortune or fame, you know. We were just racing because we enjoyed it, and love to do well. And, honors like this kind of like icing on the cake,” Eddie Hill, retired race car driver.

The museum’s Executive Director said they are excited to honor Eddie Hill, because not only has he contributed to the racing world he is also a Wichita Falls business owner.

