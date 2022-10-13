Our next big cold front arrives Saturday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 62 with thunderstorms.

Sunday, we will have a high of 67 with showers and storms. Sunday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 69 with overcast skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 45 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 67 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 42 with mostly clear skies.

