Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America hosts longhorn cattle sale

The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a 3-day event at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC this weekend. More than 200 Texas Longhorn
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hundreds of the best of the best longhorn cattle are now in Wichita Falls!

The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a 3-day event at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC this weekend. More than 200 Texas Longhorns are on-site for measuring and judging.

The top 32 best-bred and owned heifers will be up for sale Friday, and there will be even more sales on Saturday.

“This is the number one breed registry for Texas Longhorns, you know, worldwide. Now, having said that, some of the leading industry genetics are here in Wichita falls today. Why here and why again it’s a year-end event,” said Sales Chair Nik Nikodym.

The event kicked off Thursday but continues Friday at 9 a.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend any or all of the events.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player
A man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after officers responded to a possible shooting in...
Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Vernon
The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael...
Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor
Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham
Many Hirschi parents spoke out at a Monday night booster club meeting.
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game

Latest News

Our next big cold front arrives Saturday evening
The faculty at Fowler Elementary went out of their way to show their appreciation to some very...
Fowler Elementary gives back for Custodian Appreciation Day
Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was...
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval
Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was...
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval