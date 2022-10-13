Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America hosts longhorn cattle sale

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hundreds of the best of the best longhorn cattle are now in Wichita Falls!

The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a 3-day event at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC this weekend. More than 200 Texas Longhorns are on-site for measuring and judging.

The top 32 best-bred and owned heifers will be up for sale Friday, and there will be even more sales on Saturday.

“This is the number one breed registry for Texas Longhorns, you know, worldwide. Now, having said that, some of the leading industry genetics are here in Wichita falls today. Why here and why again it’s a year-end event,” said Sales Chair Nik Nikodym.

The event kicked off Thursday but continues Friday at 9 a.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend any or all of the events.

