WFBT season opener to feature International ballet stars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is preparing for it’s season opener, “WFBT Presents,” featuring international ballet stars Tiler Peck & Roman Mejia of the New York City Ballet and Karina Gonzalez & Rupert Edwards of the Houston Ballet.

The News Channel 6 team was joined by Mishic Liberatore, from the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre, who gave us an inside look at the plans for this historic performance.

“WFBT Presents” will be held on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.

