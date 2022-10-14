Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

2 kids, Mother injured in crash on Southwest Parkway

WFPD is investigating a crash that left three people injured, including a 2 year old with...
WFPD is investigating a crash that left three people injured, including a 2 year old with "severe head injuries".(KAUZ)
By Nick Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a car crash, Friday, which has sent multiple people to the hospital.

WFPD Sergent Charlie Eipper says the injured include a 25 year old female, a five-year-old and a two-year-old. Eipper says the youngest victim suffered a severe head injury and was flown to Cook Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Sergeant Eipper says the crash happened at around 6:30 Friday morning on Southwest Parkway near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue.

A Dodge Caravan was stopped on the road because of a mechanical problem. The Caravan was hit from behind by a GMC Denali. The force of the crash pushed the van into a telephone pole.

Eipper says the driver of the Denali was not injured. All of the injuries came from the Caravan. The crash caused extreme damage to the vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player
Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham
A man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after officers responded to a possible shooting in...
Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Vernon
Vernon shooting leaves one dead
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon

Latest News

Texoma farmers gathered in Electra on Thursday to learn more about the support programs...
Texas A & M Agrilife gives farmers insight on financial support programs
Texoma farmers gathered in Electra on Thursday to learn more about the support programs...
Texas A & M Agrilife gives farmers insight on financial support programs
rally caps
Ben Milam Elementary student stars in Rally Caps
Our next big cold front arrives Saturday evening