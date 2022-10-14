2 kids, Mother injured in crash on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a car crash, Friday, which has sent multiple people to the hospital.

WFPD Sergent Charlie Eipper says the injured include a 25 year old female, a five-year-old and a two-year-old. Eipper says the youngest victim suffered a severe head injury and was flown to Cook Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Sergeant Eipper says the crash happened at around 6:30 Friday morning on Southwest Parkway near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue.

A Dodge Caravan was stopped on the road because of a mechanical problem. The Caravan was hit from behind by a GMC Denali. The force of the crash pushed the van into a telephone pole.

Eipper says the driver of the Denali was not injured. All of the injuries came from the Caravan. The crash caused extreme damage to the vehicles.

