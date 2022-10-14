Bellevue ISD propositions A and B look to complete school construction

BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - Bellevue ISD officials are asking taxpayers for one last push to finish construction at their school. This request follows challenges they faced during the pandemic.

Voters originally gave the green light for upgrades to the high school in November of 2019, but when the pandemic hit, it raised their project cost almost a million dollars. Now, they are turning back to the taxpayers for help.

“They came in at $5.4 million,” Bellevue ISD Superintendent Wade Wesley said. “Of course, the original bond was $4.5 million, so automatically we were $900,000 over budget.”

On the ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, some voters will see Bellevue ISD propositions A and B. They are a combined $755,000 bond aimed to finish the project. $400,000 for the exterior and expansion of the building and the rest for improvements inside the classroom.

“We have an office that needs furniture,” Wesley said. “We have some classrooms that we are moving furniture into, but we also have some furniture that is over 20 years old that we are looking to replace as well.”

On the ballot, it will state that if voted in favor of, it will result in a tax increase, but Wesley said that actually isn’t the case.

“Even though by law it is required to be on the ballot that it is a property tax increase, we will lower the tax rate next August from the I&S standpoint of the school,” Wesley said.

He said that is thanks to a community partner and company in Bellevue called Triangle Brick.

“They have doubled in size in the last year,” Wesley said. “With that being said, they have increased our overall district property tax value.”

He said when property values rise, your property taxes do too, so you’re already paying more. However, if this bond passes, the property tax rate will decrease by a minimum of two cents, saving you money.

“It has been such a pleasure to have such a building like this being added to by the taxpayers,” Wesley said. “We are just asking in this point in time to finish the project.”

If the propositions pass, Wesley said they expect to finish construction by May of 2023.

If you’re interested in learning more about these propositions, Bellevue ISD will host a public meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellevue Community Center. A second meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct.18 at the Vashti Community Center.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.