Ben Milam Elementary student stars in Rally Caps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Carson may seem like an average 11-year-old on the outside but he has a lot more on his schedule than most kids his age. On top of school, he balances his social life by playing video games with friends and even playing a number of sports.

However, the main thing on his plate has been his involvement in acting which he just so happened to stumble upon. His dad, Shane Minniear, says it all began after a local Wichita Falls photographer took some photos of Carson.

“My wife actually submitted those photos to a modeling agency in Dallas and they really liked him and they ended up signing him and he booked a commercial with them and the director said ‘hey he takes direction really well, you should get him into acting classes,” said Shane.

After confirming that was something Carson was interested in, he started out in Lousiville DTV studios, has an agent in Los Angeles, Louisiana and Atlanta. Shane says this is something new to their whole family who have no experience in the film industry or acting but knew that it might have been destined for Carson.

“He always just had this flare for making people laugh and being the one in front of the people and doing all this crazy stuff so we kind of knew from an early age that he really wanted to do that kind of stuff or that maybe he would be good at it,” Shane said.

His most recent film rally caps, is based on a book and real events. A special screening was shown off tonight at the CEC and was hosted by his elementary school Ben Milam.

Carson says he really enjoyed his time playing his character Jordi, but he admits playing someone with anxiety came with some challenges as he wasn’t as familiar with it.

“Sometimes I couldn’t really connect with the character, but I did have the person who actually had this happen to him on set with me so he could tell me all about it so,” Carson said.

