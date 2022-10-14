Texas A & M Agrilife gives farmers insight on financial support programs

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma farmers gathered in Electra on Thursday to learn more about the support programs available to them.

The night was hosted by the Wichita County Extension of Texas A & M Agrilife, focusing on a number of financial aid programs with the US Department of Agriculture.

David Graf said there are tons of active financial programs active right now because we are in a drought.

So the meeting gave farmers the opportunity to see which ones specifically fit what they do every day.

“One thing that Texas A&M AgriLife Extension does, is our job is to help people. So, it’s very gratifying for us as county extension agents, that’s what we do is work with our AG producers as well as every other entity within the county. But, it’s very helpful, I think, that we can present these educational activity events so that they can learn about things that their not aware of,” said Graf.

Organizers discussed several programs including one called Rainfall Insurance.

David Graf said it’s a very general term but is something that is very important, especially now due to the lack of rain.

He said this program helps in a number of ways, including help paying for feed or even bringing hay.

